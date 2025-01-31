PM Modi understands importance of strength, direction and vision, says Sir Martin Sorrell

India is one of the most coveted markets for the global advertisers and marketeers. The advertising and marketing industry is on the verge of massive changes coming in the future. Speaking about this aspect, Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital Chairman addressed the audience at Amazon MX Player's Streamnext revealed his thoughts on how powerful leadership can change the way a country is perceived globally by businesses.

Speaking about India's future, he said, "By 2050, 3 of the world's largest economies, China, India, and Indonesia will be in the top five. The other 2 will be Germany, and and probably Japan. So those will that will be the way that it sort sorts out and Asia will be pretty important. One caveat about Asia, if you're big as a client in China, defined as 15 to 20% or more of yourselves in China, do you really wanna be bigger given the Taiwan and security risk?"

Continuing his explanation, he said, "That's where India comes to play because India is the alternative. So China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, all offer huge opportunities for our clients in terms of growth. A on a micro, basis, and then Europe is very troubled at the moment. I come from the UK."