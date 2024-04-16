Pocket FM's audio shows exceed Rs 100 crore in audience collections

Audio series platform Pocket FM announced that two of its audio shows have exceeded Rs.100 crore in audience collections. Both 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To' and 'Insta Millionaire' have been trending on Pocket FM among the top 10 series.

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is a fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. The series has seen tremendous success globally garnering over Rs.150 crores already. While in India, the series is available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, it has been recreated completely for mainstream US audiences as ‘Saving Nora’. Cumulatively, it has recorded over 500 million plays.

"Insta Millionaire” revolves around the rags-to-riches story of Laxman (aka Lucky), a simple boy who turns into a millionaire the same night his heart is brutally broken by his girlfriend. With money comes responsibilities and the series depicts how Lucky’s life unfolds gradually. The show has already clocked over 1.3 billion plays in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, and garnered over Rs.120 crore grossings.