Rapido partners with PubMatic to enhance advertiser engagement

      With a market penetration across 120 cities, Rapido will open up new avenues for advertisers to connect with its key dynamic user demographic on the go, through the partnership.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 21, 2024 12:06 PM
      Rapido will augment its programmatic advertising offering through the partnership with PubMatic.

      India’s commute app, Rapido, has announced its partnership with PubMatic, an independent technology company to enable advertisers on the PubMatic platform to directly engage with Rapido’s young, digitally savvy user base of more than 11 crores.

      This partnership will open up a new customer touchpoint for advertisers – to connect to customers with high intent and the ability to pay while they are on the move.

      Rapido, through its network of varied services including bikes, autos and cabs, across 120 cities, facilitates approximately 2 million rides daily, equating to nearly 700 trips booked every minute. Given that 75% of Rapido’s users fall within the NCCS A category, this partnership unlocks unparalleled opportunities for advertisers to engage with a highly affluent and intent-driven audience for advertisers.

      Rapido's partnership with PubMatic taps into key customer macroeconomic trends- including the rise of women in the workplace and mobile-first Gen Z audiences. This customer base, combined with a variety of advertising formats on the platform such as display, video, native and interstitial drive increased visibility, impact and engagement.

      Speaking on the same, Vivek Vashishta, Director, New Initiatives, Rapido, said, "We look forward to augmenting our programmatic advertising offering through the partnership with PubMatic. We believe that a combination of our contextual inventory, intent-driven audience and PubMatic's advanced programmatic technology, will enable advertisers to drive value-driven campaigns. Through this partnership, we are poised to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers, driving mutual value and fostering long-term success in the digital advertising landscape.”

      Amit Yadav, Country Manager, South Asia, PubMatic, commented “As advertisers increasingly look to leverage commerce platforms and data for advertising, this partnership allows them to tailor their campaigns to effectively reach their target demographics."


      First Published on Jun 21, 2024 12:06 PM

