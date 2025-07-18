Reliance Retail Ventures posts 11.3% rise in revenue to Rs 84,171 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries' retail arm has registered a 28.3 percent rise in profit and an 11.3 percent rise in revenue in Quarter 1 fiscal year 2026. During the Q1 earnings of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) clocked a profit of Rs 3,271 crore in the April to June quarter in FY2026, while its consolidated gross revenue surged to Rs 84,171 crore.
RRVL's revenue from operation climbed to Rs 73,720 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 66,260 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal--11.3 percent rise.
The quarterly EBITDA also jumped by 12.7 percent to Rs 6,381 crore between April-May-June duration in FY2026 compared to Rs 5,664 crore in Q1 FY25.
According to RRVL, all segments performed well in the first quarter, with grocery and fashion registering exceptional growth.
Reliance Retail continued to focus on omnichannel models to boost sales. The company expanded its physical stores by 3.6 percent to 19,592 year-on-year in FY26.
Additionally, JioMart registered a 68 percent quarter-on-quarter growth while a 175 percent YoY growth of daily orders, the company stated.
Consumer Electronics business achieved steady growth, driven by an average bill value growth (up 26%), and conversions (+200 bps) Y-o-Y. Reliance Retail acquired US home appliance brand Kelvinator for an undisclosed price, the company informed on Friday.
Reliance's lifestyle ecommerce platform Ajio expanded its product catalogue to over 2.6 million options, which grew by 44% Y-o-Y. The company launched Ajio Rush, a 4-hour delivery service was launched during the quarter and is live in 6 cities. Besides, the Shein application, which RRVL brought back in the country after a ban for nearly five years, crossed 2 million downloads.
"Reliance Retail delivered a resilient performance during this quarter was driven by our relentless focus on operational excellence, geographical expansion, and sharper product portfolio. Our continued investments in cutting-edge technologies and differentiated product offerings have enabled us to serve our customers better and scale with agility," Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director said.