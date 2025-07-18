            

Reliance Retail acquires home appliance firm Kelvinator

'The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers,' Isha M Ambani RRVL Executive Director, said.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 11:40 AM
Reliance Retail has announced a landmark acquisition of Kelvinator. (Image source: Online media)

Reliance Retail on Friday announced that it has acquired Kelvinator, a US-based home appliances manufacturer. Kelvinator pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. Commenting on the acquisition, Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) said, "The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network".

Reliance Retail has completed 22 acquisitions with an average amount of $140 million as of July 4, 2025. The company's most active year of acquisition was 2022, with seven acquisitions. The RIL's retail arm acquired 2 brands on average over the past three years.

This month RRVL announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global innovator in facial fitness and skincare.

However, one of the most significant deals that caught several eyeballs was when the retail arm of Reliance Industries acquired a 51 percent stake in actor Alia Bhatt's clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing brand for kids and maternity wear.

Moreover, the company brought back the Chinese fast fashion brand Shein to India by launching an application. Shein was banned by the Indian government in 2020 as part of a national security initiative during border tension with China at that time.

However, it returned in February this year under a licensing deal with RRVL


