Samsung and Apple lead India's festive smartphone sales surge

The festive season in India has kicked off with a bang, as Samsung and Apple emerge as the biggest beneficiaries of the initial wave of smartphone sales from September 26 to October 6, as per reports.

Fuelled by significant discounts and robust marketing campaigns during major online shopping events like Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon India's Great Indian Festival, smartphone brands collectively sold approximately #4 billion worth of devices in just 11 days.

According to estimates from Counterpoint Research and TechInsights, Samsung dominated both volume and value sales during the festive wave. The Korean tech giant, which was a primary sponsor for sales on both Flipkart and Amazon, offered aggressive deals across various price segments, resulting in a 17% year-on-year growth in volume sales. Samsung captured a substantial 20% market share during the sales, while Counterpoint Research estimates it to be between 17-18%.

This resurgence in sales comes as a much-needed relief for Samsung, which has been facing fierce competition from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo in the entry-to-mid segment, as well as from Apple in the premium market.

In a surprising twist, Apple secured the second position with a 16% market share, marking a significant 44% increase in volume sales. This surge was largely attributed on the back of the iPhone 15, which crossed one-million mark in the 11 days of sales. Apple's rise from fourth place in 2023 to second this year underscores its growing appeal among Indian consumers.

The availability of the latest iPhone 16 series also attracted new buyers, according to Faisal Kawoosa, founder and analyst at TechArc. "Brands that launch products just before major sales festivals tend to gain significant traction," he told Moneycontrol.

The initial phase of the festive season saw a shift towards premium smartphones, with over one million units sold in the ultra-premium category priced at Rs 70,000 and above for the first time, with Apple leading this segment.

Preliminary estimates suggest that around $2-2.3 billion worth of smartphones were sold online, with Amazon capturing over 55% of the market share, while Flipkart accounted for the rest.

Analysts predict a total smartphone sales growth of up to 10% year-on-year for the entire festive season, with a more pronounced increase in value as customers lean towards pricier devices with enhanced specifications. Counterpoint estimates indicate a projected growth of 3% in volume sales, while value sales are expected to rise by 9-10%.

Several smartphone brands performed well during the festive season, particularly on Amazon, with notable sales from Samsung, Apple, Realme’s Narzo, Xiaomi’s Redmi, OnePlus, and iQoo. Flipkart saw strong demand for brands like Motorola, Oppo, and Poco, while Redmi and Apple devices were also popular on its platform.