Uber rewards riders with high ratings in latest campaign

In its latest social media campaign, Uber Flex, Uber has invited its top-rated riders to share their rider ratings supported by reasons as to why they think they were rated that high by drivers, in order to win freebies including one year's worth of free Uber rides.

Riding on the recent trend where Indians shared their rider rating as a “flex” on social media platforms and dating apps, Uber launched the contest with an aim to stress on the need for riders to be courteous towards their drivers, and to promote better behaviour among people.

As part of the campaign, riders with high ratings on Uber will be rewarded, and those with scope to improve will also be incentivised to make a difference.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India South Asia said, “Just like a rider wants to drive with a better-rated driver, drivers are also inclined to serve polite and well-mannered customers. This initiative of ours is a reminder of just that, along with being a fun way to promote the desire in riders to be conscious of their surroundings, behaviour, and be more polite to each other.”

The social media contest has been designed to elevate the Uber ride experience for users across India. As part of the first leg of the contest, Uber is celebrating the top 100 riders with the highest ratings. All riders with a rider rating of 4.8 and above are encouraged to share their top 3 reasons they think they were rated that highly by drivers. Wit and humour in the responses will get them brownie points.

For the top 3 entries: Free Uber rides for 1 year (up to Rs 50,000 each) and for 100 best entries: Uber credits worth Rs 2,000 each.