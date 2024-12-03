Vivo's iQOO partners with 6 e-sports teams and 100+ gaming live streamers

As part of this partnership, the six e-Sports teams and over 100 gamers will exclusively use the iQOO 13 for six months, offering their feedback to fine-tune the device for e-Sports needs in India. These partnerships will enable players to elevate their gameplay with cutting-edge technology while helping iQOO refine its offerings to align with the demands of high-stakes competitive gaming.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO said, "e-Sports in India is growing at an incredible pace, and we believe iQOO has been the pioneer for e-Sports in India to step in and contribute meaningfully. This partnership with some of the country’s top e-Sports teams is a first-of-its-kind initiative, rooted in our philosophy of co-creating with the community. Much like how global sports brands like Nike collaborate with athletes to optimize performance, we aim to do the same for e-Sports in India—working together with players to refine our technology and groom them for international tournaments. By using the iQOO 13 as their gaming device for the next six months, these players will help us ensure our products deliver exactly what competitive gamers need.”