comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato changes ‘pure veg’ to ‘veg only’ post backlash

      Earlier this week, Zomato had come up with a new kind of service, catering only to the pure vegetarian customers.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 22, 2024 11:14 AM
      Zomato changes ‘pure veg’ to ‘veg only’ post backlash
      omato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of the "Pure Veg mode" delivery service on Tuesday, keeping in mind the dietary preferences of its pure vegetarian customers.

      Online food delivery platform Zomato has renamed its ‘pure veg mode’ to ‘veg only’ after continued backlash over the past few days for its ‘pure veg’ mode, and introduction of their green fleet.

      Earlier this week, Zomato had come up with a new kind of service, catering only to the pure vegetarian customers. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of the "Pure Veg mode" delivery service on Tuesday, keeping in mind the dietary preferences of its pure vegetarian customers.

      “The 'pure veg' mode can be seen as an embodiment of casteist values, where vegetarianism is often associated with purity, self-control, and higher moral standing. This dietary preference, rooted in religious and cultural practices, has historically been used as a mechanism to maintain caste distinctions, with upper castes asserting their superiority and 'purity' through their vegetarian diet. The designation of 'pure' vegetarian subtly carries the implication that anything outside this category is 'impure,' perpetuating a harmful dichotomy that mirrors and reinforces caste-based notions of purity and pollution,” said Akshay CM, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant in a LinkedIn post.

      Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato took to his social media account to share views on the issue. “While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red. This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet). This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days… our riders’ physical safety is of paramount importance to us,” he said.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 22, 2024 11:14 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Madison World reveals new look on 36th anniversary

      Madison World reveals new look on 36th anniversary

      Brand Marketing

      Revolutionising marketing and customer experience with Generative AI

      Revolutionising marketing and customer experience with Generative AI

      Brand Marketing

      Booking.com focused on Tier 2-3 cities, religious and spiritual travel in India: APAC MD

      Booking.com focused on Tier 2-3 cities, religious and spiritual travel in India: APAC MD

      Brand Marketing

      Visa CEO highlights UPI's opportunity for collaboration and growth in India's fintech scene

      Visa CEO highlights UPI's opportunity for collaboration and growth in India's fintech scene

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Brand Makers

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director