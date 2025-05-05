'The intent to connect with audiences remains constant': Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos on India's streaming revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, in a compelling conversation with actor Saif Ali Khan on the third day of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio World Centre, highlighted how streaming platforms have democratized filmmaking in India.
Their conversation, titled "Streaming the New India: Culture, Connectivity, and Creative Capital,” delved into the shifting storytelling landscape in the digital era, the rise of creative freedom, and India’s growing global entertainment footprint.
Discussing the future of storytelling, Sarandos remarked, “It’s very difficult to predict where storytelling is headed. But what remains constant is the intent to connect with audiences. Our investments in India have generated over $2 billion in economic impact post-COVID — through job creation, skill development, and infrastructure growth. We’ve filmed across 100+ towns and cities in 23 states, collaborating with over 25,000 local cast and crew.”
Reflecting on his experience with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan emphasized the transformative role of streaming. “Earlier, we had to conform to rigid formats. Streaming has liberated actors and filmmakers. Now, people across the world can experience our stories — stories they might have missed in traditional cinema.”
He further elaborated on the shift, saying, “Audiences today can access diverse narratives anytime, while creators enjoy greater freedom. It’s a continuous cycle of watching and making.”
On the relationship between cinema and streaming, Sarandos underscored that theaters still have relevance. “Cinemas are not outdated. Streaming and theaters are not competitors — they can thrive together. The market is vast enough for both to coexist.”
Saif echoed the sentiment, adding, “The most meaningful projects for me are rooted in Indian culture. If someone abroad asks me about my work, I speak of Omkaara or Parineeta — films that represent our cultural identity. There’s something incredibly thrilling about sharing our own stories with the world.”
Both Sarandos and Saif praised WAVES as a platform that fosters collaboration between global and Indian storytellers. “If the ideas shared here work, they’ll succeed beyond imagination,” said Sarandos. “WAVES is a fantastic platform for building that momentum.”
The WAVES summit brought together visionaries, creators, and thought leaders to shape the future of global entertainment through dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange.