Delhi HC directs Baba Ramdev to refrain from using communal slurs in Rooh Afza controversy

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, to file an affidavit undertaking that he will refrain from issuing any further statements, social media posts, or videos containing communal slurs aimed at competitor companies, reported Bar & Bench.

This order came in the wake of a plea filed by Hamdard Foundation, the makers of the popular drink Rooh Afza, which accused Ramdev of making derogatory comments targeting their product.

Justice Amit Bansal, who had initially heard the case on April 22, reiterated his previous order that Ramdev submit an affidavit to ensure no such remarks are made in the future.

The allegations stem from a video released by Ramdev on April 3, where he claimed that Hamdard used its profits to fund religious institutions like mosques and madrasas. He further coined the controversial term "sharbat jihad" while promoting his own product, Gulab Sharbat.

During the court proceedings on Friday, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Ramdev and Patanjali, submitted that affidavits would be filed in compliance with the court’s direction.

Justice Bansal noted that the affidavits should be filed during the course of the day, ensuring Ramdev’s commitment to not make any future disparaging remarks.

At the hearing, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Hamdard Foundation, pointed out that although the video had been made 'private' on YouTube, it remained accessible to subscribers of the channel. He argued that the video could still be viewed by a select audience, which contradicted the spirit of the court's earlier order to take down the controversial content.

In response, Nayar assured the court that the video would be fully removed and that Ramdev’s team would comply with the court’s orders within 24 hours. He also requested that the matter be closed, with the suit being disposed of after the required affidavits were submitted.