            
  • Home
  • digital
  • meta-to-halt-political-social-ads-in-europe-from-october-cites-eu-laws-76993

Meta to halt political, social ads in Europe from October, cites EU laws

The move follows a similar decision by Google's parent Alphabet in late 2023, highlighting growing resistance from Big Tech to the European Union's tightening grip on digital political advertising.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 5:58 PM
Meta to halt political, social ads in Europe from October, cites EU laws
The law mandates that platforms clearly label political ads, disclose funders, expenditure, and targeting specifics - or risk fines up to 6% of their annual turnover.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced it will halt all political, electoral, and social issue advertising across the European Union starting early October 2025.

The big tech company cited "significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties" posed by new EU legislation as the key reason, Reuters reported.

The move follows a similar decision by Google's parent Alphabet in late 2023, highlighting growing resistance from Big Tech to the European Union's tightening grip on digital political advertising.

At the core of the clash is the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation - a sweeping new law aimed at curbing disinformation, foreign interference,, and untraceable influence campaigns ahead of key elections in the 27-member bloc.

Set to take effect on October 10, the law mandates that platforms clearly label political ads, disclose funders, expenditure, and targeting specifics - or risk fines up to 6% of their annual turnover, the report added.

In a blog post published Friday, Meta said: “From early October 2025, we will no longer allow political, electoral, and social issue ads on our platforms in the EU. This is a difficult decision - one we've taken in response to the EU's incoming Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation, which introduces significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties.”

The company warned that the complexity of compliance under the new rules is not only burdensome for platforms, but also potentially detrimental to public engagement.

Meta argued that personalised political ads play a vital role in educating voters about social issues and policies that shape public discourse. The blanket restriction, it said, could ultimately leave Europe less informed.

According to the report, the European Commission, however, maintains that the TTPA is designed to make political influence campaigns more transparent, traceable, and fair, especially in a volatile digital environment where misinformation can spread rapidly and unchecked.

With both Meta and Google now exiting the political ad space in the EU, political parties, issue-based campaigns, and now advocacy groups may have to rethink digital strategies ahead of crucial electoral cycles - including the 2026 European Parliament elections, the report added.


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 5:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Online ad rules at inter-ministerial stage, nearing finalisation: MIB tells Parliamentary panel

Online ad rules at inter-ministerial stage, nearing finalisation: MIB tells Parliamentary panel

Digital

D2M Broadcasting must expand beyond trials: Parliamentary panel tells MIB

D2M Broadcasting must expand beyond trials: Parliamentary panel tells MIB

Digital

Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts

Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts

Digital

Nvidia AI chips worth over $1 Billion smuggled into China Despite US ban: Report

Nvidia AI chips worth over $1 Billion smuggled into China Despite US ban: Report

Brand Marketing

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

Digital

Google rolls out web guide that uses AI to rethink search results

Google rolls out web guide that uses AI to rethink search results

Digital

Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content

Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content