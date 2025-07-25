            

Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

The delay follows a Dutch court ruling in June that confirmed Apple had abused its dominant market position by enforcing what it called "unfair conditions" on dating app developers.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 5:21 PM
Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling
The watchdog indicated it would hold off on issuing a final decision until the talks between Apple and EU officials progress further.

The Dutch antitrust regulator, Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), has announced a delay in its ruling on Apple over the controversial fees the tech giant charges dating app providers via its App Store, Reuters reported.

The pause comes as the ACM awaits the outcome of parallel discussions between Apple and the European Commission on a similar issue.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ACM said Apple had recently revised its App Store commission structure in response to the ongoing regulatory pressure and has committed to making additional adjustments later this year.

The watchdog indicated it would hold off on issuing a final decision until the talks between Apple and EU officials progress further, the report added.

The delay follows a Dutch court ruling in June that confirmed Apple had abused its dominant market position by enforcing what it called "unfair conditions" on dating app developers. The ACM's investigations stems from concerns that Apple's in-app payment policies restrict competition and limit consumer choice, the report added.

Apple has faced mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny across Europe over its App Store practices, especially from developers who argue the company’s commission fees are excessive and stifle innovation.


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 5:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Brand Marketing

Amazon faces UK lawsuits up to $5.6 billion by retailers, consumers

Amazon faces UK lawsuits up to $5.6 billion by retailers, consumers

Brand Makers

Sona Comstar AGM: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks deferment amid allegations of coercion

Sona Comstar AGM: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks deferment amid allegations of coercion

Brand Makers

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Brand Marketing

Breaking: Govt bans OTTs like Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots for showing soft porn content

Breaking: Govt bans OTTs like Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots for showing soft porn content

Brand Marketing

Intel to cut 25,000 jobs as part of major restructuring effort

Intel to cut 25,000 jobs as part of major restructuring effort

Brand Marketing

Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to highlight diverse perspectives

Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to highlight diverse perspectives