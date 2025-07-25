Dutch antitrust watchdog hits pause on Apple dating app fees ruling

ADVERTISEMENT
The Dutch antitrust regulator, Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), has announced a delay in its ruling on Apple over the controversial fees the tech giant charges dating app providers via its App Store, Reuters reported.
The pause comes as the ACM awaits the outcome of parallel discussions between Apple and the European Commission on a similar issue.
In a statement issued on Friday, the ACM said Apple had recently revised its App Store commission structure in response to the ongoing regulatory pressure and has committed to making additional adjustments later this year.
The watchdog indicated it would hold off on issuing a final decision until the talks between Apple and EU officials progress further, the report added.
The delay follows a Dutch court ruling in June that confirmed Apple had abused its dominant market position by enforcing what it called "unfair conditions" on dating app developers. The ACM's investigations stems from concerns that Apple's in-app payment policies restrict competition and limit consumer choice, the report added.
Apple has faced mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny across Europe over its App Store practices, especially from developers who argue the company’s commission fees are excessive and stifle innovation.