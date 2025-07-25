Google rolls out web guide that uses AI to rethink search results

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is reimagining the way we experience search with the rollout of Web Guide, a new AI-powered feature launched under its Search Labs initiative. The tool aims to simplify and enrich how users explore information online, especially when tackling broad or complex questions.
Unlike traditional search, which returns a linear list of blue links, Web Guide reorganizes results into grouped subtopics using Google's custom Gemini AI. This AI breaks down your query into multiple angles—what Google calls a “query fan-out”—and fetches clusters of relevant content in parallel. It’s a smarter, more organized search experience designed to surface results you might have otherwise missed.
“It’s like having multiple searches done for you simultaneously, then neatly packaged into helpful categories,” Google explained in a blog post.
For example, if you search "how to solo travel in Japan," Web Guide might return distinct sections like “budget travel tips,” “safety advice,” and “recommended routes.” Each group contains curated results that go beyond basic links, giving you a more rounded understanding of your topic.
Currently, Web Guide is accessible via the Web tab for those enrolled in Search Labs. You can toggle between the AI-organized and classic formats, but Google says broader testing is on the horizon. It may eventually integrate Web Guide into the main “All” tab for general users — a sign that AI-first search experiences are inching closer to becoming the default.