Narayana Murthy’s in-flight 'Masterclass' with Tejasvi Surya rekindles debate on work ethic and India's future

During a journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru, Murthy engaged in a two-hour conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya, which Surya described as a “masterclass” on India’s trajectory in tech, leadership and development.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 2:49 PM
Murthy, regarded as one of the key architects of India’s IT revolution, has long been a vocal advocate of discipline, hard work, and national responsibility. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy may have just turned a routine flight into an unexpected leadership seminar. During a journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru, Murthy engaged in a two-hour conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya, which the latter described as a “masterclass” on India’s trajectory in tech, leadership and development.

Surya took to social media to recount the interaction, calling it an eye-opening deep dive into topics ranging from AI and urban planning to ethics, youth skilling and India’s manufacturing ambitions. “The breadth of knowledge and clarity NRN brings to every topic is phenomenal,” Surya wrote, referring to Murthy’s famously sharp insights and big-picture thinking.

The conversation also touched on Murthy’s widely discussed 2023 remark urging young Indians to commit to a 70-hour workweek, a comment that sparked intense national debate about productivity, burnout and modern work culture. When Surya jokingly pledged to match the benchmark, Murthy is said to have laughed and replied, “The only person I know who probably works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!”

Murthy, regarded as one of the key architects of India’s IT revolution, has long been a vocal advocate of discipline, hard work and national responsibility.


First Published on Jul 16, 2025 2:49 PM

