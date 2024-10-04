Google rolls out ads in AI Overviews: What it means for your searches

Google is officially rolling out ads within its AI-generated search overviews, a move that will introduce sponsored products alongside search results in specific contexts.

The ads, which have been tested since May, will now become a standard feature on mobile searches in the US. This addition means that users might encounter product suggestions within the AI-generated summaries when their search query has a "commercial angle," such as seeking advice on stain removal or product recommendations.

For instance, if a user searches on tips on how to remove a grass stain from pants, Google's AI-generated response will not only provide cleaning advice but also offer suggestions for relevant products. These products will be clearly marked under a "sponsored" header to differentiate them from organic search results. According to Google spokesperson Craig Ewer, who spoke with The Verge, these ads are designed to help users "quickly connect with relevant businesses, products, and services to take the next step at the exact moment they need them."

Currently, ads will only appear in AI Overviews for mobile users in the US, though it's a feature similar to Microsoft's approach with its Copilot chatbot, which also includes ads in its AI-generated responses. Microsoft recently updated how these ads are displayed to be more integrated into the chatbot experience.

In addition to introducing ads, Google is tweaking how its AI Overviews present information. Following a test conducted in August, the company found that displaying cited webpages more prominently on the right side of the summary led to an increase in traffic to supporting websites. This format change will now be implemented to enhance user engagement with external sources.