CTV campaigns deliver up to 8.5% uplift in purchase behaviour among the Gen Z: Samsung Ads & Kantar

Connected TV advertising delivers substantial uplifts across diverse sectors including consumer products, technology, automotive, apparel, and home solutions, proving highly effective among both the Gen Z and the 35+ age groups, stated a white paper or a study titled ‘Beyond Awareness’ released by Samsung Ads in collaboration with Kantar.
The research highlighted that among audiences exposed to advertisements on Samsung Smart TVs, the Gen Z (18–24 Y.O.) showed the highest uplift across key metrics like 9.1 percent in brand favourability and 8.5 percent in purchase intent.
Analysis of over 100 brand lift studies showed that CTV campaigns on Samsung Smart TVs delivered a significant 7.9 percent uplift in consumer consideration, with Gen Z audiences experiencing up to an 8.5 percent increase in purchase behaviour.
Campaigns that reached audiences four or more times see up to double the impact across all key performance indicators (KPIs).
Bhavna Saincher, head, insights and client solutions, Samsung Ads India, said, “The ‘Beyond Awareness’ study emphasises the growing importance of Connected TVs as a pivotal touch point for driving awareness and consideration, all while amplifying visibility and generating positive outcomes for brands engaging with their audience on the big screen. I am confident that the high engagement of the Gen Z signals a major opportunity for brands seeking impact with a digitally-native, decision-ready audience.”
Ebu Isaac, vice president, insights division, Kantar, said, “As Connected TV matures into a full-funnel marketing channel, this study provides compelling evidence of its strategic value—particularly in driving favourability and purchase intent among younger audiences. Connected TV emerges as a critical platform that combines precision, scale, and measurable impact, as advertisers seek to build meaningful connections with the Gen Z.”