            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • ctv-caigns-deliver-up-to-8-5-uplift-in-purchase-behaviour-among-the-gen-z-samsung-ads-kantar-74429

CTV campaigns deliver up to 8.5% uplift in purchase behaviour among the Gen Z: Samsung Ads & Kantar

‘Beyond Awareness’ study, by Samsung Ads and Kantar, also highlighted that Gen Z showed a 9.1 percent uplift in brand favourability when exposed to ads on Samsung Smart TVs.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2025 4:17 PM
CTV campaigns deliver up to 8.5% uplift in purchase behaviour among the Gen Z: Samsung Ads & Kantar
(Image Source: LinkedIn)

Connected TV advertising delivers substantial uplifts across diverse sectors including consumer products, technology, automotive, apparel, and home solutions, proving highly effective among both the Gen Z and the 35+ age groups, stated a white paper or a study titled ‘Beyond Awareness’ released by Samsung Ads in collaboration with Kantar.

The research highlighted that among audiences exposed to advertisements on Samsung Smart TVs, the Gen Z (18–24 Y.O.) showed the highest uplift across key metrics like 9.1 percent in brand favourability and 8.5 percent in purchase intent.

Analysis of over 100 brand lift studies showed that CTV campaigns on Samsung Smart TVs delivered a significant 7.9 percent uplift in consumer consideration, with Gen Z audiences experiencing up to an 8.5 percent increase in purchase behaviour.

Campaigns that reached audiences four or more times see up to double the impact across all key performance indicators (KPIs).

Bhavna Saincher, head, insights and client solutions, Samsung Ads India, said, “The ‘Beyond Awareness’ study emphasises the growing importance of Connected TVs as a pivotal touch point for driving awareness and consideration, all while amplifying visibility and generating positive outcomes for brands engaging with their audience on the big screen. I am confident that the high engagement of the Gen Z signals a major opportunity for brands seeking impact with a digitally-native, decision-ready audience.”

Ebu Isaac, vice president, insights division, Kantar, said, “As Connected TV matures into a full-funnel marketing channel, this study provides compelling evidence of its strategic value—particularly in driving favourability and purchase intent among younger audiences. Connected TV emerges as a critical platform that combines precision, scale, and measurable impact, as advertisers seek to build meaningful connections with the Gen Z.”


Tags
First Published on Jul 14, 2025 4:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Jensen Huang responds to MIT study on AI; says “Skill Issue, Not AI”

Jensen Huang responds to MIT study on AI; says “Skill Issue, Not AI”

Brand Makers

Tata Starbucks' 'Take a Blonde Turn' campaign highlights the brand's craftsmanship and customisation

Tata Starbucks' 'Take a Blonde Turn' campaign highlights the brand's craftsmanship and customisation

Brand Makers

Bajaj Auto scales up ad expenses by 6.3% to Rs 508 crore in FY25

Bajaj Auto scales up ad expenses by 6.3% to Rs 508 crore in FY25

Brand Makers

The Body Shop names Mike Jatania as CEO

The Body Shop names Mike Jatania as CEO

Brand Makers

Hero MotoCorp AdEx surges by 18.6% in FY25; Aims to scale up 'Quality, Technology'

Hero MotoCorp AdEx surges by 18.6% in FY25; Aims to scale up 'Quality, Technology'

Brand Makers

ShareChat's Gaurav Jain joins InMobi Advertising as Head - Revenue, APAC

ShareChat's Gaurav Jain joins InMobi Advertising as Head - Revenue, APAC

Brand Makers

Dilip Piramal, family sell 32% stake of VIP Industries to Multiples Consortium

Dilip Piramal, family sell 32% stake of VIP Industries to Multiples Consortium