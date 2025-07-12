            
  • Home
  • digital
  • google-bolsters-ai-with-2-4-billion-deal-to-hire-windsurf-team-74213

Google bolsters AI with $2.4 billion deal to hire Windsurf team

Google will take a non-exclusive license to certain technology of the AI startup, which means Windsurf is free to license its technology to others, as per the news report.

By  Storyboard18Jul 12, 2025 2:15 PM
Google bolsters AI with $2.4 billion deal to hire Windsurf team
Varun Mohan, CEO and co-founder of Windsurf

To bolster its AI technology, Google has roped in Varun Mohan, co-founder and CEO of artificial intelligence coding startup Windsurf. Mohan, along with his longtime friend and co-founder Douglas Chen, will now be working with the DeepMind team at Google.

According to a CNBC.com report, the search engine giant is also going to hire other senior team members from the research & development department of Windsurf. However, Google will take a non-exclusive license to certain technology of the AI startup, which means Windsurf is free to license its technology to others, as per the news report.

Google is reportedly paying $2.4 billion for compensation and licensing fees. Before Google, OpenAI was in talks with Windsurf for a $3 billion acquisition deal. They both had entered into exclusivity to finalize the acquisition, but the period expired, cnmbc.com mentioned. The development could be a major setback for ChatGPT-maker as the company has lost another deal with an AI coding startup before Windsurf. OpenAI had also approached Anysphere about acquiring Cursor, but the deal fell through as the startup was not interested in getting acquired by any big tech.

'About Varun Mohan'

Windsurf's co-founder, Mohan, is the son of Indian immigrants. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, with a minor in Mathematics, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from 2014 to 2017. Mohan then pursued a Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science at MIT, which he completed in 2017.

During his academic tenure, he has worked as an intern at Quora, Cloudian Inc, and Databricks. After completing his master's from MIT, Mohan worked as a tech lead at Nuro for over three years. The Indo-American CEO co-founded Windsurf in June 2021 in California.

Big tech giants, including Meta, are vying to become the leader in AI technology. As a result, startups leveraging generative AI to aid programmers in coding have emerged as the most in-demand in the tech landscape. Last month, Facebook parent Meta poached Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang to lead its AI strategy. Meta has invested $14.3 billion--the second-largest-ever deal after its $19 billion buyout of WhatsApp.


Tags
First Published on Jul 12, 2025 1:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Google showcases AI-driven ad tools; targets discovery and retention across Search and YouTube

Google showcases AI-driven ad tools; targets discovery and retention across Search and YouTube

Digital

Explainer: What is 'Zero-Click Content' and why is it becoming essential for marketers

Explainer: What is 'Zero-Click Content' and why is it becoming essential for marketers

Digital

Elon Musk’s X cuts subscription prices in India

Elon Musk’s X cuts subscription prices in India

Watch Listen

From viral to vulnerable: Indian content creators speak out on hate on different platforms

From viral to vulnerable: Indian content creators speak out on hate on different platforms

Digital

AI device startup that sued OpenAI, Jony Ive sues its own ex-employee over trade secrets

AI device startup that sued OpenAI, Jony Ive sues its own ex-employee over trade secrets

Digital

Turkey's competition board imposes $8.9 million fine to Google

Turkey's competition board imposes $8.9 million fine to Google

Brand Marketing

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets