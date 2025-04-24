Google to remote staff: Return to office or risk losing your job

Google is telling some of its remote workers that they need to return to the office — or risk losing their jobs. The move is part of a wider shift in the tech industry, where companies are moving away from pandemic-era flexibility and pushing for more in-person work.

According to a report by CNBC, certain Google teams have told employees — even those who were previously allowed to work from home — that they now need to follow a hybrid work schedule or leave the company voluntarily. In some cases, Google is offering help with relocation if workers agree to move within 50 miles of a Google office.

The change comes as Google looks to cut costs while pouring more money into artificial intelligence. After laying off thousands of employees in 2023, the company has continued with smaller job cuts and, in early 2025, offered voluntary buyouts to some US staff.

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini told CNBC that decisions about remote work are being made by individual teams, not company-wide. “In-person collaboration is an important part of how we innovate and solve complex problems,” she said.

One of the most affected groups is People Operations, which is Google’s human resources department. Those living within commuting distance of an office must start coming in regularly by June or risk losing their positions. Staff in Google Technical Services are also being told to either relocate or exit.

While Google says working from home wasn’t the main reason behind its recent job cuts, company co-founder Sergey Brin has been vocal about preferring people in the office. In a February message to teams working on AI, he called 60-hour weeks the “sweet spot of productivity” and encouraged full-time office attendance.