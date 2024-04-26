            

      Is Tanmay Bhat’s net worth Rs 665 crore? Comedian and creator shares the truth

      The comedian and creative brain behind the advertising agency Moonshot denied the estimate.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 26, 2024 4:46 PM
      Is Tanmay Bhat’s net worth Rs 665 crore? Comedian and creator shares the truth
      Comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhatt (Image sourced via Instagram)

      According to a recent report by a wealth management startup, Tanmay Bhat is worth an estimated Rs 665 crore – making him one of the richest content creators in India.

      However, the comedian and creative brain behind the advertising agency Moonshot says the estimate is not true. Bhat denied reports of his Rs 665 crore net worth. Responding to the report on X, he said, “I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me,” wrote Bhat in response to a post listing the net worth of a few popular content creators."

      Tanmay Bhat started his career as a writer for TV shows. In 2013, he co-founded the YouTube channel AIB with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. The channel for was famous for its comedy sketches, parodies and spoofs. There were controversies as well including the time in 2018 when Bhat was accused during the Me Too movement of allegedly shielding employee Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of lewd conduct by a woman. Bhat was removed as CEO of AIB.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 26, 2024 4:46 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Tech YouTuber Shreemani Tripathi on how passion and patience will help creators grow

      Tech YouTuber Shreemani Tripathi on how passion and patience will help creators grow

      Quantum Brief

      9 in 10 internet users in India are already using AI in some form or the other: Kantar

      9 in 10 internet users in India are already using AI in some form or the other: Kantar

      Digital

      Mythpat aka Mithilesh Patankar and Sanjyot Keer share views on harnessing digital video potential

      Mythpat aka Mithilesh Patankar and Sanjyot Keer share views on harnessing digital video potential

      Quantum Brief

      Google postpones third-party cookie removal from Chrome until early 2025

      Google postpones third-party cookie removal from Chrome until early 2025

      Quantum Brief

      India's internet subscription surges 2 percent in Sep-Dec 2023: Mobile at 897 million, broadband at 904 million

      India's internet subscription surges 2 percent in Sep-Dec 2023: Mobile at 897 million, broadband at 904 million

      How it Works

      Despite the growing demand for AI talent, there exists a significant shortage of skilled professionals in the field: Lokesh Nigam

      Despite the growing demand for AI talent, there exists a significant shortage of skilled professionals in the field: Lokesh Nigam

      Digital

      EU opens second formal probe of TikTok under the Digital Services Act

      EU opens second formal probe of TikTok under the Digital Services Act