Is Tanmay Bhat’s net worth Rs 665 crore? Comedian and creator shares the truth

According to a recent report by a wealth management startup, Tanmay Bhat is worth an estimated Rs 665 crore – making him one of the richest content creators in India.
However, the comedian and creative brain behind the advertising agency Moonshot says the estimate is not true. Bhat denied reports of his Rs 665 crore net worth. Responding to the report on X, he said, “I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me,” wrote Bhat in response to a post listing the net worth of a few popular content creators."
Tanmay Bhat started his career as a writer for TV shows. In 2013, he co-founded the YouTube channel AIB with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. The channel for was famous for its comedy sketches, parodies and spoofs. There were controversies as well including the time in 2018 when Bhat was accused during the Me Too movement of allegedly shielding employee Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of lewd conduct by a woman. Bhat was removed as CEO of AIB.