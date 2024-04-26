Is Tanmay Bhat’s net worth Rs 665 crore? Comedian and creator shares the truth

According to a recent report by a wealth management startup, Tanmay Bhat is worth an estimated Rs 665 crore – making him one of the richest content creators in India.

However, the comedian and creative brain behind the advertising agency Moonshot says the estimate is not true. Bhat denied reports of his Rs 665 crore net worth. Responding to the report on X, he said, “I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me,” wrote Bhat in response to a post listing the net worth of a few popular content creators."