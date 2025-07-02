            
Samay Raina's comeback! 'India’s Got Latent' returns on new channel amid controversy and star endorsements

In a recent Instagram reel shared by the comedian, Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya is seen casually endorsing the show with a warm “Oh, I loved it bro.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 3:12 PM
Raina seems to have turned the tide with silent persistence and visible support from high-profile names.

After months of controversy, takedowns and legal drama, comedian Samay Raina’s hit YouTube show India’s Got Latent has made a quiet but impactful return, this time on a new platform.

The show, which initially gained traction for its fresh format and Raina’s cult following in the chess and comedy circles, was taken off YouTube following a firestorm sparked by a controversial comment made by guest panelist Ranveer Allahbadia. The remark, aimed at a contestant’s parents, drew widespread criticism online and even led to FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina, and co-panelists Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

But in a surprising turn, Raina seems to have turned the tide with silent persistence and visible support from high-profile names. In a recent Instagram reel shared by the comedian, Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya is seen casually endorsing the show with a warm “Oh, I loved it bro.” The reel also features cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

Interestingly, the reel is built around Bollywood icon Aamir Khan playing (and apparently defeating) Raina in a game of chess, with Indian chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also making an appearance. Raina’s love for chess is well-documented, and the new clip skillfully merges entertainment with intellectual appeal—potentially opening up the show to a broader audience.

While the original channel remains inactive, India’s Got Latent has found a second life on a spin-off channel titled India’s Got Latent Clips.


