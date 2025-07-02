Samay Raina's comeback! 'India’s Got Latent' returns on new channel amid controversy and star endorsements

ADVERTISEMENT
After months of controversy, takedowns and legal drama, comedian Samay Raina’s hit YouTube show India’s Got Latent has made a quiet but impactful return, this time on a new platform.
The show, which initially gained traction for its fresh format and Raina’s cult following in the chess and comedy circles, was taken off YouTube following a firestorm sparked by a controversial comment made by guest panelist Ranveer Allahbadia. The remark, aimed at a contestant’s parents, drew widespread criticism online and even led to FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina, and co-panelists Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.
But in a surprising turn, Raina seems to have turned the tide with silent persistence and visible support from high-profile names. In a recent Instagram reel shared by the comedian, Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya is seen casually endorsing the show with a warm “Oh, I loved it bro.” The reel also features cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.
Interestingly, the reel is built around Bollywood icon Aamir Khan playing (and apparently defeating) Raina in a game of chess, with Indian chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also making an appearance. Raina’s love for chess is well-documented, and the new clip skillfully merges entertainment with intellectual appeal—potentially opening up the show to a broader audience.
While the original channel remains inactive, India’s Got Latent has found a second life on a spin-off channel titled India’s Got Latent Clips.