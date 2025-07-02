16-year-old Mercedes sparks debate on India’s vintage car scrappage rules

A viral tweet by an Indian automobile enthusiast has reignited debate over the country’s controversial vehicle scrappage policies. The post, featuring a 16-year-old Mercedes E280 V6 still running “stronger and cleaner than most modern cars,” questions the logic behind blanket age-based bans on older vehicles regardless of their condition or emissions performance.

The user, Rattan Dhillon, who claims the car belongs to his father, proudly shared how the luxury sedan continues to deliver high performance—going from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6–7 seconds—and features “every single button still working.” He asserts the vehicle emits “zero pollution, zero nonsense,” arguing that the E280 is being unfairly labeled as “vintage scrap” under current government rules.

“But sadly, I have to label it a ‘vintage scrap’ just because we live in a country where politicians have zero love for cars!” the post reads. “I challenge the government to prove it pollutes. They won’t, but they’ll still penalize it!”

The Policy Problem

Under India’s scrappage policy, petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old are often banned in major cities, particularly in Delhi-NCR, even if they meet fitness and emission norms. The rules are part of an aggressive push to curb vehicular pollution but have been criticized for being overly broad and ignoring advances in automotive engineering.

The tweet has struck a chord with automobile lovers and vintage car owners, many of whom shared similar frustrations over the inability to legally drive their older cars despite regular servicing and upgrades. “It’s not about the age, it’s about the upkeep,” one user commented. “Modern doesn’t always mean better.”