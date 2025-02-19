MeitY revamps government websites for a standardised digital identity

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched an updated version of its website, aligning it with the new Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM)—a set of guidelines designed to create a uniform and user-friendly digital presence across government platforms.

The websites of five other ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, are also set to go live under these new standards, ensuring a consistent and seamless experience for users, MeitY announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the DBIM launch event, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, highlighted the challenge of designing digital platforms that cater to India’s vast and diverse population.

"It is always a challenge to serve such a large and varied audience in a smooth, uniform, and impactful way—especially considering different levels of digital literacy, socioeconomic backgrounds, and age groups," he said.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan stressed the need for government websites to match the usability and efficiency of private-sector platforms.

“The government recognises the importance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the original technology provider. It is essential that we carry forward its legacy and trust while ensuring that it evolves to meet modern demands,” he stated.

He also urged NIC officials to stay ahead of competition, both within and outside the government, by continually improving their service delivery.

With a rise in fraudulent websites impersonating government portals, standardisation is more critical than ever, said Alka Misra, Deputy Director General of NIC.

She emphasised the importance of keeping information up to date and ensuring that outdated content is archived. The new digital identity guidelines will apply not only to websites but also to government applications and other digital interfaces.