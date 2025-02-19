MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has once again set the stage for critical discussions at the much-anticipated Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 on February 27, in New Delhi. The event, a premier gathering of top industry figures, marks a significant milestone in the intersection of government policy and digital media innovation. Shri S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India, is slated to share his insights on a futuristic regulatory AI blueprint.

Industry stalwarts — ranging from policymakers and editor-in-chiefs and marketing experts to startup founders, advertising innovators, and tech evangelists — will engage in thought-provoking discussions that explore new paradigms of credibility, business, and creativity in journalism and media.

Among the highlights is an exclusive address from a European Parliamentarian, who will discuss their country’s pioneering AI Act, marking the first comprehensive legal framework on artificial intelligence by a major regulator.

The need for effective and ethical AI frameworks has never been more pressing. As AI continues to transform the media landscape, the focus must be on developing systems that promote responsible use while protecting the interests of both creators and consumers. The Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 will delve into AI’s role in enhancing customer engagement, optimizing costs, and improving efficiency, while also showcasing groundbreaking AI-driven solutions that are redefining media excellence.

For those eager to explore the future of AI in India and its impact on the media industry, the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 offers a must-attend experience. Featuring insights from top industry leaders and policymakers, the event—set in the dynamic heart of India’s capital—will provide an in-depth look at the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem poised to transform how news and content are created, distributed, and consumed.

Building on the momentum from last year’s DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 — where discussions centered on the symbiotic relationship between news publishers and Big Tech — the 2025 event is poised to further expand the dialogue on AI-led transformation.