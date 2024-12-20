MIB includes consumer affairs representative in IDC for TV ads and programmes regulation

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a new order to include a representative from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, in the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC).

The IDC, established in 2021 by the Ministry of I&B, was set up to address complaints and take corrective actions on TV content that violates the Programme and Advertising Codes under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

This body ensures that cable and satellite TV networks adhere to rules concerning both programming and advertisements, maintaining a standard that protects the public interest.

The addition of the Joint Secretary (Consumer Affairs) to the committee follows the recognition of the significance of consumer-related issues in the advertising and content regulation process.

Specific provisions in the Advertising Code, such as those under Rule 7(2)(viii)(B), Rule 7(4), and Rule 7(5), which address consumer-related concerns, often lead to conflicts or violations that the committee needs to examine.

This strategic change will enhance the committee's ability to incorporate consumer protection perspectives, ensuring that both content and advertising standards are aligned with the best interests of the public.

The updated composition of the IDC now includes a variety of stakeholders from across government ministries and other bodies, ensuring a multi-faceted approach to regulating the industry.

The full revised composition of the committee is as follows:

Chairperson: Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B

Members: Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Representatives from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, Bar Council of India, and the Press Council of India.