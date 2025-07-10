            
Perplexity launches AI-powered browser 'Comet'; aims at Google Chrome’s 68% market share

Comet enters a crowded space dominated by Google Chrome, which held a 68% share of the global browser market as of June 2025

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2025 10:18 AM
Perplexity’s ambition with Comet is clear: to move beyond traditional click-and-search models and create a seamless, task-oriented digital assistant.

Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI has launched Comet, a new AI-powered web browser that blends conversational search with agent-like functionality, Reuters reported. Comet is designed to think, act and decide on behalf of its users—marking a significant step in the evolution of agentic AI.

As per the Reuters report, Perplexity’s ambition with Comet is to move beyond traditional click-and-search models and create a seamless, task-oriented digital assistant. Users can now ask questions, compare products, schedule meetings and summarize webpages, all within one fluid interface. The browser also positions itself as a power tool for productivity and research, aimed at those who want speed, simplicity and smarter responses.

Comet enters a crowded space dominated by Google Chrome, which held a 68% share of the global browser market as of June 2025, as per StatCounter. But Perplexity is betting on the rise of AI-native interfaces and a growing appetite for privacy-aware tools. The browser avoids training on user data and stores information locally—tapping into increasing consumer concerns around surveillance and data mining.

Currently, Comet is available to subscribers of Perplexity Max at $200/month, it will gradually roll out to more users via invites this summer. Backed by marquee investors including Jeff Bezos, SoftBank and Nvidia, the launch reflects a strategic play to expand Perplexity’s footprint from AI search into browser, commerce and ad ecosystems.

Notedly, major publishers like News Corp, Forbes and Dow Jones have criticized Perplexity for unauthorized content usage. In response, the company has introduced a publisher partnership program in a bid to address copyright concerns and foster collaboration.


First Published on Jul 10, 2025 10:18 AM

