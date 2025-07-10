Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 52 crore apartment at The Camellias in Gurugram

ADVERTISEMENT
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has purchased a luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram for approximately Rs 52.3 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report citing Zapkey, a real estate analytics firm. The sale, which was completed in March, includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 3.66 crore. The 10,813-square-foot apartment comes with five parking spaces and was purchased directly from the developer, DLF Limited.
Located in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 5, The Camellias is among India’s most expensive addresses, attracting a growing list of wealthy buyers with its hotel-like amenities and private golf course. The development has seen a flurry of high-value transactions in recent months. In December, Rishi Parti, the founder of Info-X Software Technology, purchased a penthouse there for Rs 190 crore, while Smiti Agarwal, a director at Wesbok Lifestyle, bought an apartment for Rs 95 crore in January.
Other prominent buyers at The Camellias include Deep Kalra, the founder of MakeMyTrip, and Sameer Manchanda of Den Networks. In October 2023, an apartment spanning 11,000 square feet in the development sold for around Rs 114 crore in a resale deal.
Goyal, whose company Zomato has reshaped India’s food delivery landscape, has demonstrated a growing interest in real estate investments. In 2024, he purchased five acres of land in Delhi’s Dera Mandi village for Rs 79 crore, acquired through two transactions, as per reports last year.
Property experts note that India’s wealthy have shown increased interest in luxury homes and landholdings since the pandemic, a trend reflected in data from India Sotheby’s International Realty, which found that 83 percent of affluent Indians own multiple luxury properties.
Goyal’s personal collection reflects the lifestyle of the emerging tech elite. His garage includes models such as a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, an Aston Martin DB12, a Ferrari Roma, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
