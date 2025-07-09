Today in AI | Open AI starts 'study together' feature | Scientists create 'biological AI' | Deepseek scales up hiring

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI trials new ‘study together’ feature in ChatGPT app

OpenAI has begun trialling a new feature, called ‘Study Together’, within the ChatGPT app. A small number of ChatGPT Plus users have already noticed the new mode and shared screenshots of it online. The ‘Study Together’ option appears in their tools menu, despite OpenAI not having made any formal announcement about it yet. Early indications suggest it could allow students to invite friends to study with them on ChatGPT, or use the AI itself as a study partner.

As first spotted by several ChatGPT users and reported by TechCrunch, the ‘Study Together’ mode can be accessed from a dropdown menu in the text box. It is expected to transform the way students prepare for exams by making learning more interactive and collaborative. Moreover, it is tipped to turn ChatGPT into a shared learning space, making it particularly useful for classmates or friends revising together.

After Meta, China’s DeepSeek scales up recruitment in global AI talent race

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek is accelerating its recruitment drive, advertising a string of job openings as it targets global talent in the increasingly fierce race to develop next-generation artificial intelligence. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the Hangzhou-based firm has listed 10 new roles on LinkedIn, ranging from internships in large language models to core systems engineers and full-stack developers—posts based in Hangzhou and Beijing.

Although all the listings were in Chinese, their message was unmistakable: DeepSeek is doubling down on its ambition to create AGI (artificial general intelligence) with a hybrid approach combining real-world application and academic rigour. The company highlights its “top-tier GPU clusters” and fast-paced experimental workflows, promising candidates the opportunity to work alongside researchers skilled in both engineering and theory, the report said.

Notably, DeepSeek’s use of LinkedIn—which is largely inactive in mainland China—suggests it is casting its net overseas to attract Chinese AI talent based abroad. The start-up has also advertised more than 40 positions on the domestic job platform Boss Zhipin, with salaries reaching as high as ¥90,000 (approximately US$12,500) per month and bonuses worth two months’ pay. Roles marked as “urgent” include key AGI and engineering positions.

Scientists develop ‘biological artificial intelligence’ system in Australia

Australian scientists have successfully developed a research system that employs ‘biological artificial intelligence’ to design and evolve molecules with new or enhanced functions directly within mammalian cells. According to the researchers, this system offers a powerful new tool to help scientists develop more targeted and effective research tools or gene therapies.

Called PROTEUS (PROTein Evolution Using Selection), the system makes use of ‘directed evolution’—a laboratory technique that mimics the natural process of evolution. But instead of taking years or decades, this approach speeds up evolutionary cycles and natural selection, enabling the creation of molecules with new functions in just weeks, as reported by Medical Xpress.

This technology could have a direct impact on the development of new, more effective medicines. For instance, it could be used to enhance gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR, making them more precise and efficient.

Artificial Intelligence boosts radiologists’ accuracy in breast cancer detection

Artificial intelligence (AI) enhances radiologists’ accuracy in detecting breast cancer during screening mammograms by helping them focus more effectively on areas of concern, according to a study published today in Radiology, the journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

While previous studies have shown that AI decision support tools can improve radiologists’ performance—boosting sensitivity in cancer detection without increasing reading time—less is known about how AI affects their visual search behaviour.

To investigate further, researchers employed an eye-tracking system to analyse radiologists’ performance and visual scanning patterns when reviewing screening mammograms with and without AI assistance. The system used a small, camera-based device mounted in front of the display, featuring two infrared lights and a central camera. These lights illuminate the radiologist’s eyes, and the camera captures the reflections, enabling precise mapping of eye movement coordinates on the screen.

The findings suggest that AI not only improves diagnostic accuracy but also helps radiologists concentrate more efficiently on potentially problematic areas—enhancing the overall screening process.

Google rolls out 'AI Mode' in Search across India

Google has begun rolling out its AI Mode in Search to users across India. This new artificial intelligence feature is built into Google’s traditional search engine, allowing users to ask questions in any form and receive detailed, context-aware answers directly within the search results. Unlike standard search, which typically returns a list of links, AI Mode produces a complete, in-depth response generated by AI, breaking down complex or multi-layered questions and drawing on information from across the web.

Google first introduced the feature in the United States earlier this year, before making it available to Indian users via Search Labs in June. Following initial trials and feedback, Google is now expanding access across India without the need for users to enrol in Labs. For now, however, the feature will only be available in English.