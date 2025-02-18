ADVERTISEMENT
A Russian court has fined Alphabet’s Google 3.8 million roubles (£32,700) for allowing a YouTube video that gave instructions to Russian soldiers on how to surrender, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
Crackdown on Online Content For years, Russia has been pressuring foreign tech platforms to remove content it considers illegal. This includes what it calls “false information” about the war in Ukraine. When companies do not comply, Russia issues repeated fines, though they remain relatively small.
Disruptions and Allegations Google has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.
According to the Reuters report, critics claim Russian authorities are slowing down YouTube to make it harder for citizens to access content critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government. However, Russia denies this, instead blaming Google for failing to upgrade its technology – a claim the company and tech experts reject.
In December, President Vladimir Putin accused Google of being a tool used by the U.S. government to push its own political agenda.