Instagram rolls out real-time Spotify sharing, profile grid reordering

The updates come as part of Instagram’s broader mission to support creative expression and mark the platform’s 15th anniversary.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 12:00 PM
The feature builds on Instagram’s partnership with Spotify, which already included an “Add to Spotify” option, and now lets music appear in real time for friends to see.

Instagram is rolling out a suite of new features aimed at giving users more creative control and reducing the pressure to post publicly. Among the most notable changes is real-time Spotify sharing via Instagram Notes — allowing users to display the track and artist they’re listening to at that moment, directly above their DMs.

Another long-requested update lets users reorder posts in their profile grid, making it easier to curate personal or brand aesthetics without deleting or archiving content.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also revealed that the platform is testing a new option for users to post “quietly” to their profile — without it showing up in followers' feeds — in an effort to reduce the stress of public posting.

The updates come as part of Instagram’s broader mission to support creative expression and mark the platform’s 15th anniversary. Other recent initiatives include:

Trial Reels for testing video content with non-followers first, leading to wider reach.

Continued development of Edits, Instagram’s mobile video editor powered by AI, now with a “restyle” feature for quick visual transformations.

A new Drafts program offering funding, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities for emerging creators such as Tyrell Hampton and Sailorr.

A new font inspired by singer Rosalía’s handwriting, now available in Stories and Reels, adding a more personal touch to content creation.

Instagram’s latest tools aim to encourage users to experiment more freely while catering to the evolving needs of casual users and creators alike.


First Published on Jun 16, 2025 11:35 AM

