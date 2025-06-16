            
  • Home
  • digital
  • byron-allen-mcdonalds-reach-settlement-in-10-billion-racial-discrimination-lawsuit-70370

Byron Allen & McDonald’s reach settlement in $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in 2021 by Allen’s Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, accused the fast food giant of discriminatory advertising practices.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 10:06 AM
Byron Allen & McDonald’s reach settlement in $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit
The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but both parties issued statements confirming they have resolved their differences and plan to continue a business relationship.

Media mogul Byron Allen has settled his $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s, just weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial in a federal court in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021 by Allen’s Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, accused the fast food giant of discriminatory advertising practices. Allen claimed McDonald’s relegated Black-owned media outlets to a smaller, less lucrative “African American tier” advertising budget rather than allocating general market ad spend, thereby limiting access and equity in commercial partnerships.

The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but both parties issued statements confirming they have resolved their differences and plan to continue a business relationship.

“We are pleased that Mr. Allen has come to appreciate McDonald’s unwavering commitment to inclusion,” said McDonald’s USA in a joint statement, adding that the company looks forward to working with Allen under a “mutually beneficial commercial arrangement.”

Allen, in turn, acknowledged McDonald’s ongoing efforts. “During the course of this litigation, many of our preconceptions have been clarified, and we acknowledge McDonald’s commitment to investing in Black-owned media properties and increasing access to opportunity,” he said.

While it is not clear whether the resolution includes changes to McDonald’s broader advertising practices, the agreement ends what had become a closely watched legal battle in media and corporate diversity circles.

Allen, who built his company from a single talk show into a sprawling media empire—including the Weather Channel, The Grio, HBCU Go, and a portfolio of TV stations—has been at the forefront of holding major corporations accountable for equitable media spend. He previously reached settlements with Comcast, Charter Communications, and DirecTV following similar lawsuits over racial discrimination and distribution access.

Earlier this month, Allen retained investment bank Moelis & Co. to explore a potential sale of his 28 local TV stations across the U.S., signaling a strategic shift in his media holdings.


Tags
First Published on Jun 16, 2025 10:06 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Instagram rolls out real-time Spotify sharing, profile grid reordering

Instagram rolls out real-time Spotify sharing, profile grid reordering

Brand Makers

Meta names Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for India

Meta names Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for India

How it Works

Indian Ed-Tech vs. Google: High Court clears path for billing dispute

Indian Ed-Tech vs. Google: High Court clears path for billing dispute

How it Works

Google to sever ties with Scale AI following Meta's significant stake

Google to sever ties with Scale AI following Meta's significant stake

How it Works

Why your SMS now looks like a code: TRAI's new message format, explained

Why your SMS now looks like a code: TRAI's new message format, explained

Digital

Google’s AI Overviews falsely link Airbus to Air India crash; company responds

Google’s AI Overviews falsely link Airbus to Air India crash; company responds

Brand Makers

Inside Zuckerberg’s AI gambit: Superintelligence, nine-figure salaries, and a team of 50

Inside Zuckerberg’s AI gambit: Superintelligence, nine-figure salaries, and a team of 50