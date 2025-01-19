'We thank President Trump': TikTok announced it’s ‘in the process of restoring service’ in the US

TikTok announced on January 19 that its service would resume in the United States after a brief disruption. The company, in a post shared on X, confirmed it was "in the process of restoring service" and expressed gratitude to President-elect Donald Trump for "providing the necessary clarity" to facilitate the return of the app. The interruption came as a result of the U.S. federal ban on the app, with TikTok temporarily disabling access to U.S. users ahead of the January 19 deadline for the shutdown.

The statement from TikTok read:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

The situation had shifted following remarks from the Joe Biden-led US administration, which clarified that enforcement of the ban would be deferred to the next administration. In response, Donald Trump announced plans to delay the ban, suggesting that the app's U.S. operations could continue under new ownership. He proposed a potential sale of TikTok that would involve a "joint venture" between its current and/or new owners, with the U.S. government taking a 50 percent stake. Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20, indicated that he would issue an executive order to restore TikTok's access in the U.S. after taking office.

The popular social media platform, which boasts around 170 million American users, was rendered inaccessible late Saturday as a U.S. law banning the app took effect. The ban, which cited national security concerns, would have closed the app's operations in the U.S. Reuters reported that Trump is also seeking to negotiate a deal that would allow TikTok to continue its operations while addressing concerns related to data privacy and security. "I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," Trump said in a post, adding that such an agreement would secure TikTok’s future and protect American interests.

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK:



In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

The controversy surrounding TikTok reflects the broader geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly regarding the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. U.S. officials have raised concerns that TikTok could potentially expose American users' data to the Chinese government. Despite the ban, Trump made it clear that the executive order he plans to sign would protect any company that helped keep TikTok operational during the hiatus.

Previously, Trump had indicated that he might grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve once he assumed office, a promise referenced in the company’s message to users.

The TikTok suspension marks a significant moment in U.S.-China relations, as well as in the political and social media landscape. With millions of Americans relying on the app for entertainment, business, and social interaction, the closure has far-reaching implications. The U.S. government has never before imposed a nationwide ban on a major social media platform, and the legislation passed by Congress provides the incoming Trump administration with the authority to block or demand the sale of other Chinese-owned apps.