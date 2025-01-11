TikTok's Sameer Singh to join HT Media as group CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
HT Media has named TikTok executive Sameer Singh as group CEO. The board has accepted the resignation of Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, with effect from February 28, the company stated in an exchange filing.
Singh, who led TikTok North America as the head of ad sales, has stepped down from his position at the Chinese short-form video platform, as reported a week ago. Singh, who joined ByteDance in 2019 as the head, global business solutions, APAC, will remain with the company till the end of February, as per reports.
Singh is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. In a career spanning over 30 years, he has been at the forefront of digital and brand innovation in marketing and has led it from the perspective of Digital Platforms, Advertisers and Agencies.
He spearheaded the media agency network GroupM as the Chief Executive Officer - India and South Asia, driving competitive advantage with digital leadership and content to clients. Prior to GroupM, he has worked at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG. At Google he led Agency partnerships in India, and Client conversations in the value of digital and strategy for the Americas and for Global large Customers.
At GSK and at P&G he has led the evolution of media spending, especially into the world of digital. He has lived and worked in cities including New York, New Delhi, Palo Alto, Boston, London, Dubai and Guangzhou