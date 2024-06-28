YouTube gives Premium users early access to latest experimental features

Google-owned YouTube is giving its Premium users early access to latest experimental features. These users get a first look into some of the features Google is testing on YouTube. Users need to Opt-in to experience the latest in layouts, assistive AI, and the newest functionality for YouTube Shorts.

What's available right now?

Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts: With smart downloads, users automatically get a fresh batch of Shorts downloaded to their phone, ready to watch whenever they are offline.

Conversational AI : YouTube’s conversational AI experience is back on Android devices in the US. This assistive tool can answer questions, suggest related content, and more, all without interrupting playback experience. Users can access the tool by tapping “Ask” beneath select videos and begin by asking questions about the video or selecting a suggested prompt.

Redesigned Watch Page: Users can now experiment with a redesigned watch page Google is building on web to improve the viewing experience and make it easier for users to find related content and engage with comments.

With YouTube Premium, all of the above is available to users along with other features Google launched recently, such as the ability to pick up where you left off on any video and explore videos through an enhanced 1080p HD video quality.

With YouTube Music Premium, Google is offering more than just ad-free tunes – think offline listening, background play, and the Samples tab to help discover fresh music.

It is also bringing the YouTube Music app to Garmin watches. YouTube crossed n a major milestone earlier this year, with over 100 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.