YouTube will continue to develop AI technology for creative expression: Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO

YouTube Shorts has achieved a milestone of trillions of views in under four years, shared YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, at YouTube’s flagship Brandcast event in New Delhi. Mohan highlighted that creators in India are doing more than just sharing stories - "they’re exporting Indian culture to the world. More than 11 thousand Indian channels have over a million subscribers. That’s a 50% increase year over year!"

"Indian creators are making videos inspired by local trends that go on to define global culture. YouTube is number one in reach and watchtime in India. And we just passed a huge milestone," said Mohan.

YouTube is the most streamed service on Connected TVs in India with viewership growing 4x in the last 3 years, the Google-owned platform claimed.

"This phenomenal growth is just one reason I’m excited about what’s coming next at YouTube," Mohan said, adding, "Everything from creation to fandom is about to get even bigger." "In the past year you've heard a lot about generative AI. At first, it was mostly just a concept. And today, I’m here to tell you the future has arrived. We’ve launched AI tools that empower human creativity," said Mohan, highlighting the roll out of Dream Screen in India in July. Dream Screen lets users create AI-generated backgrounds for Shorts just by typing an idea.

"This is just the beginning," said Mohan, hinting at more. "We’ll continue to develop AI technology that builds on our track record of responsibility and pushes the boundaries of creative expression at a scale we can only dream about right now."