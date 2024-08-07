YouTube introduces new ad formats for Shorts and Connected TV

YouTube Shorts, launched globally from India, has achieved trillions of views in under four years, shared YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, at YouTube’s flagship Brandcast event in New Delhi.

"Indian creators are making videos inspired by local trends that go on to define global culture. YouTube is number one in reach and watchtime in India. And we just passed a huge milestone. Shorts, which we first launched in India, now has trillions of views here," said Mohan.

With 11,000 Indian creators with over a million subscribers, YouTube has continued to gain traction with users across screens. It is the most streamed service on Connected TVs in India with viewership growing 4x in the last 3 years, the Google-owned platform claimed.

YouTube’s growth in the country has been powered by the burgeoning creator ecosystem making it number one in reach and watchtime in India among ad-supported online video platforms in the country.

At the event, YouTube also shared a host of insights about the opportunities for advertisers and marketers to engage with their audience and achieve their objectives. Recognising the growing importance of Shorts and Connected TV, YouTube unveiled a suite of new ad formats designed to enhance engagement and drive results for brands:

For Connected TV:

Pause ads for non-intrusive viewer engagement during content pauses on the big screen. Branded QR codes that extend reach beyond YouTube to premium broadcasters on OTTs via DV360, offering a more interactive experience.

For Shorts:

Interactive stickers for Shorts ads elevate engagement and drive action directly within Shorts, utilizing existing assets. Interactive gestures such as double-tap to like, swipe left for landing pages, and click-throughs to longer videos enhance viewer interaction.

Animated image ads automatically generated from existing images, deliver a seamless, native feel, showcasing relevant products. YouTube said these new ad formats will enable brands to harness the influence, cultural impact and interactive potential of Shorts and Connected TV, while catering to the evolving needs of advertisers.

Shekar Khosla, Vice President, Marketing, Google India, said, "YouTube is where India comes to connect, be entertained, and be inspired, regardless of whether it's a Connected TV screen or a mobile one. TV viewing in India has undergone a fundamental shift. We're committed to leading this change by providing the best Connected TV experience and creating ad formats that seamlessly connect marketers with their audiences, on any screen and any format. Every facet of India now finds expression on YouTube and it is decidedly the future of audience engagement.”