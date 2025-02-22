AIGF, FIFS, EGF fail to convince Tamil Nadu government; RMG operators in lurch

Call it an arbitrary directive from the Tamil Nadu government or a precautionary measure—gaming federations like the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have failed to provide any relief to real money gaming (RMG) operators. Complexities include AADHAR based authentication by RMG operators carried by private entities.

On Friday, AIGF met with Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) officials, only to receive instructions on implementation. A source close to the development stated that the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) was reprimanded before being provided clarity on the newly enforced Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025.

On Tuesday, EGF representatives met with TNOGA officials, including Md. Nasimuddin and Dr. M.C. Sarangan, to discuss concerns related to Tamil Nadu's RMG regulations.

An RMG operator remarked, “The failure of both industry bodies shows that Tamil Nadu is unwilling to engage in constructive discussions.”

Neil Castelino, CEO of FIFS, declined to comment on the matter.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by TNOGA full-time members Md. Nasimuddin and Dr. M.C. Sarangan, along with Anuraag Saxena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the E-Gaming Federation, and three top real money gaming (RMG) operators.

A TNOGA source confirmed the development, stating, "The regulations must be implemented by the RMG companies." TNOGA plans to engage with other stakeholders in the coming days.

Anuraag Saxena, CEO of the E-Gaming Federation, declined to comment on the meeting.

According to sources, the regulator acknowledged the concerns raised by stakeholders but emphasized that the regulations must be implemented or legal consequences would follow.

Several RMG federations and operators are currently assessing how to comply with the TNOGA regulations. A legal expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “Once the regulations are published in the gazette, RMG operators must comply. Failure to do so could result in criminal liability for the companies.”

Non-compliance with the regulations will lead to legal action against RMG operators under Section 16(3) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling & Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

It’s worth noting that in November 2023, the Madras High Court struck down the law banning online money games such as Rummy and Poker, declaring it "unconstitutional."