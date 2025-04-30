Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Sujatha V Kumar, who headed Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia, has stepped down from her position.
During her stint, Kumar drove the overall marketing strategy and execution, including consumer, retail and digital marketing initiatives for India and the emerging markets of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. With the growth of Digital Payments post the pandemic, there was a strong consumer payments shift from cash to cashless, and she led initiatives to drive cashless payments for both online and offline transactions for Visa.
In a note, she shared, "After six amazing years at Visa, I bid farewell to this wonderful company earlier this month. It has been an honour to lead the Marketing function for India & South Asia and work with the most talented and interesting group of people possible!"
Kumar began her career at Procter & Gamble as an assistant brand manager, and was elevated to the brand manager role. Then, she moved to Nokia as the marketing manager, and was appointed by The Royal Bank of Scotland as the vice president - marketing and communication.
The Coca-Cola Company named her as category director - marketing, and was then elevated to director - category marketing and corporate brand.
As Google's former head - brand and reputation, marketing and strategy, Kumar identified unique opportunities, redefines the medium, made the user the priority.