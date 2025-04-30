ASCI’s relaxed rules spark fee surge; 'qualified' health, finance influencers to charge 30% more

The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) latest clarification that financial and health influencers are not required to hold professional qualifications for sharing general information is poised to reshape how brands collaborate with creators in these high-stakes sectors. While the move lowers the entry barrier for creators, it also sets the stage for a dual-market structure where influencer selection, compensation, and campaign strategy will hinge on the depth of expertise being conveyed.

ASCI released an update to its Influencer Advertising Guidelines for health and finance influencers on April 28. Under the updated guidelines, influencers offering technical financial advice must still be registered with SEBI or possess relevant credentials, whereas those providing general content can operate without formal qualifications. Earlier, all influencers providing advice and/or promoting and/or commenting on merits or demerits on aspects related to commercial goods and services in the fields of BFSI and Health and nutrition were required to have the necessary qualifications and certifications to provide such information and advice to consumers.

This latest distinction, say experts, will prompt brands to rethink how they segment influencer roles and budgets.

Smita Khanna Kithania, Chief Operating Officer at Newton Consulting India, noted that the recent clarification by ASC could lead to an increase in partnerships with a broader range of influencers for campaigns centered on general information and awareness, as professional qualifications are not mandatory for such content.

However, she also warned that this will necessitate a more discerning selection process from brands and possibly drive a fee hike. “Influencers holding professional qualifications (for technical advice) may command 10-20% higher fees, while general influencers might see more moderate increases of 5-10%.”

Yasin Hamidani, Director at Media Care Brand Solutions, echoed this view, saying, “Brands are likely to pursue more collaborations with health and finance influencers now that regulatory clarity allows general content without formal credentials. Influencer fees (for qualified experts) may rise by 15–30% in these categories, driven by credibility and limited supply.”

From a regulatory standpoint, ASCI Secretary Manisha Kapoor clarified that the guidelines aim to balance authenticity with flexibility.

“All influencer ads, not just those for health and finance, are subject to the ASCI code as well as the Consumer Protection Act. This guideline only relaxes the need for health or financial influencers to be professionally qualified in ads where no expert advice is provided.”

While the move could democratise access for newer creators, it also stirs concern about misinformation and market credibility.

Experts say the absence of clear qualification markers can erode trust and authenticity. Relying solely on current regulations might not fully safeguard consumer interests. Kithania advocated for clearer definitions and proactive measures.

Similarly, a brand expert warned that without robust content audits or disclosure norms, compliance alone may not be sufficient to ensure authenticity. Proactive digital literacy and stricter platform-level checks will be essential.

Amit Relan, Co-Founder and CEO of mFilterIt, welcomed the move but cautioned against the “grey zone” it might create. “To truly uphold transparency, additional guardrails or disclosure norms could help ensure that both brands and audiences can make informed decisions in this evolving space.”

From the creator’s side, the development is seen as an opportunity with caveats.

Anushka Sanghvi, CMO at NOFILTR, described it as a “balancing act.” “Not every financial or health reel is trying to be a masterclass, right? But drawing the line between ‘general info’ and ‘advice’ can get tricky fast.”

She added that while the new rules may open doors for more creator-brand partnerships, particularly for influencers with strong engagement but no formal background, success will hinge on authenticity. “There’ll be a premium for creators who bring a mix of credibility and relatability.”