EA cancels Titanfall game again, lays off more staff as industry cuts grow

ADVERTISEMENT
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled another game in the Titanfall universe and laid off more employees, as part of a wider wave of job cuts in the gaming industry.
The cancelled project, known internally as “R7,” was reportedly an extraction-style shooter set in the Titanfall world, which blends fast-paced combat with parkour and giant mechs. Although EA’s Respawn studio did not name the game directly, it confirmed that two early-stage projects were being shut down.
This is not the first time a Titanfall title has been scrapped. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for a full sequel since Titanfall 2 released in 2016, but EA has continued to prioritise other more commercially successful properties.
The studio said it will now focus on established franchises like Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series. Earlier this month, EA announced Star Wars: Zero Company, a new tactical game, further signalling its commitment to proven IPs.
These changes come during a tough time for the company. EA cut over 1,100 jobs in 2023 and laid off an additional 5% of its workforce in 2024. “These decisions aren’t easy,” Respawn said, thanking team members who were let go and recognising their contributions to the studio’s growth.
The gaming industry as a whole is also feeling the pressure. Rising development costs and changing market trends have led many studios to downsize teams and cancel projects in an effort to stay financially stable.