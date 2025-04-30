            
  • Home
  • digital
  • ea-cancels-titanfall-game-again-lays-off-more-staff-as-industry-cuts-grow-63839

EA cancels Titanfall game again, lays off more staff as industry cuts grow

The studio said it will now focus on established franchises like Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series. Earlier this month, EA announced Star Wars: Zero Company, a new tactical game, further signalling its commitment to proven IPs.

By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2025 9:32 AM
EA cancels Titanfall game again, lays off more staff as industry cuts grow
This is not the first time a Titanfall title has been scrapped. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for a full sequel since Titanfall 2 released in 2016,

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled another game in the Titanfall universe and laid off more employees, as part of a wider wave of job cuts in the gaming industry.

The cancelled project, known internally as “R7,” was reportedly an extraction-style shooter set in the Titanfall world, which blends fast-paced combat with parkour and giant mechs. Although EA’s Respawn studio did not name the game directly, it confirmed that two early-stage projects were being shut down.

This is not the first time a Titanfall title has been scrapped. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for a full sequel since Titanfall 2 released in 2016, but EA has continued to prioritise other more commercially successful properties.

The studio said it will now focus on established franchises like Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series. Earlier this month, EA announced Star Wars: Zero Company, a new tactical game, further signalling its commitment to proven IPs.

These changes come during a tough time for the company. EA cut over 1,100 jobs in 2023 and laid off an additional 5% of its workforce in 2024. “These decisions aren’t easy,” Respawn said, thanking team members who were let go and recognising their contributions to the studio’s growth.

The gaming industry as a whole is also feeling the pressure. Rising development costs and changing market trends have led many studios to downsize teams and cancel projects in an effort to stay financially stable.


Tags
First Published on Apr 30, 2025 9:32 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

US Senators slam Meta over AI chatbots’ sexually explicit interactions with minors

US Senators slam Meta over AI chatbots’ sexually explicit interactions with minors

Digital

COAI welcomes TRAI push to curb spam on OTT communication apps

COAI welcomes TRAI push to curb spam on OTT communication apps

Digital

Karnataka HC spurs government to block Proton Mail over security threats

Karnataka HC spurs government to block Proton Mail over security threats

Brand Marketing

Amazon says it won't show tariff costs on products after White House criticism

Amazon says it won't show tariff costs on products after White House criticism

Gaming

Exclusive: PIL filed against illegal betting platforms; ASCI, celebs face scrutiny

Exclusive: PIL filed against illegal betting platforms; ASCI, celebs face scrutiny

Digital

Snap posts modest revenue beat, warns of economic headwinds as advertisers pull back

Snap posts modest revenue beat, warns of economic headwinds as advertisers pull back

Digital

D2M phones, laptops to showcase the future of broadcasting at WAVES 2025

D2M phones, laptops to showcase the future of broadcasting at WAVES 2025