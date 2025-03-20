FIR filed against 25 celebrities, including Rana Daggubati & Vijay Devarakonda, for promoting illegal betting apps

The Telangana Police have registered an FIR against 25 actors and social media influencers, including top Telugu film stars like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu, for allegedly endorsing illegal betting applications.

The FIR was lodged at Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad on March 19, following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman Phanindra Sarma. Other celebrities named in the case include Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, Siri Hanumanth, Sreemukhi, and Varshini Sounderajan.

According to Sarma, his complaint stemmed from a conversation with local youth on March 16, during which he learned that several individuals had invested in gambling apps after seeing promotions from well-known actors and influencers. He claimed these celebrities accepted substantial payments to endorse betting platforms, misleading people into risking their hard-earned money.

Sarma revealed that he himself nearly invested in one such app but decided against it after his family warned him of the financial risks. He argued that these platforms disproportionately harm lower and middle-class families by luring them with promises of easy earnings.

Legal action under IT and Gaming acts

Based on Sarma’s complaint, the police have booked the celebrities under various sections of the Telangana State Gaming Act and the Information Technology Act, including Section 66(D), which deals with cheating and identity theft. The FIR also includes charges related to the promotion of unlawful betting activities.