Titan boosts ad spend by 23% to Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY25

Tata Group's Titan Company registered a 13% rise in consolidated profit in the Quarter 4 (January-March) in fiscal year 2025 amid the rise in advertisement spending. According to the eyewear-to-jewellery business, the Q4 profit surged to Rs 871 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 771 crore in Q4 FY24.

The consolidated advertising expenses stood at Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY25--an increase of 23%. In the March quarter FY24, Titan Company spent Rs 268 crore on ads and publicity. Overall, the ad spending in FY25 stood at Rs 1,308 crore, while profit dropped to Rs 3337 crore. In FY24, Titan clocked a profit of Rs 3,496 crore.

Titan's total income in Q4 increased to Rs 15,032 crore compared to Rs 12,653 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (FY24).

For the full year FY25, the total income of Rs 57,818 crores grew 22% over FY24.

According to the stock exchange filing, Titan's jewellery business, comprising brands like Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, witnessed a 25% growth in total income in Q4FY25 to Rs 11,232 crore. The domestic India business grew 23% to Rs 10,845 crore during the same period, driven by a strong 30% growth in gold jewellery and coins (together) and 12% growth in studded jewellery.

In the watches and wearables segments, Titan recorded a total income of Rs 1,126 crore, up 20% over Q4FY24. Fastrack brand topped the growth charts, clocking 44% growth, followed by Sonata recording 25% growth compared to Q4FY24.

The eyecare division recorded a total income growth of 16% to Rs 192 crore in Q4 FY25. And, for the full year of FY25, EyeCare Division recorded a Total Income growth of 10% to Rs 796 crore.

Indian Dress Wear ('Taneira’), fragrances, fashion accessories recorded a total income of Rs 102 crores for Q4FY25, growing 5% over Q4FY24.

CaratLane's total income stood at Rs 883 crore, up 23% YoY, and for the full fiscal 2025, the income grew 24% to Rs 3,583 crore.