X blocks thousands of accounts in India amid government orders

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has begun blocking more than 8,000 accounts within India in response to executive directives from the Indian government, the company said on Thursday. The orders include restrictions on accounts affiliated with international media organizations and high-profile users, prompting sharp criticism from the platform, which characterized the move as censorship.

In a public statement, X acknowledged its compliance with the government's demands, citing potential penalties that include substantial fines and the risk of imprisonment for employees based in India. Nevertheless, the company said it "disagrees with the Indian government’s demands," asserting that the blocking of entire accounts suppresses free expression and undermines the right to access information.

X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 8, 2025

“Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content,” the company said. “This is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech.”

X stated that it had not received specific justification or evidence for many of the takedown orders, and in several instances, the government failed to identify which content was alleged to have violated Indian law. Despite this, the company began implementing the blocks, limiting the visibility of the affected accounts exclusively within India.

X said it would continue to explore legal options but noted that its ability to challenge the orders is constrained under Indian law. The company encouraged users affected by the takedowns to seek judicial relief through the Indian court system and provided information for several legal aid organizations, including iProbono India and the National Legal Services Authority.

Although the company emphasized the importance of transparency, it noted that legal restrictions currently prevent it from publishing the executive orders in full.

“This is not an easy decision,” the company stated. “However, keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information.”