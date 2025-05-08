ZEEL's consolidated ad revenue drops to Rs 837 crore in Q4 FY25

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) registered a significant rise in net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by cost management, health balance sheet and cash generation. The media company's profit surged to Rs 188.4 crore in the March quarter FY2025 compared to Rs 13.4 crore in FY24--a 1,306% rise.

Overall, ZEEL's FY2025 profit jumped to Rs 679 crore--an increase of 381% YoY. The company had registered Rs 141 crore of profit in FY24. ZEEL's EBITDA margin stood at Rs 1,196 crore, up 14.4% in FY25.

However, the consolidated advertisement revenue of Zee Entertainment witnessed a 32.6% decline in Q4 fiscal year 2025. The company's ad revenue stood at Rs 837 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 1,110 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY2024. In full fiscal year 2025, ZEEL's ad revenue declined to Rs 3,591 crore--a drop of 11.4% YoY. Prior to this, ZEEL's ad revenue was Rs 4,057 crore in FY24.

On standalone basis, the domestic advertising revenue declined by 27% YoY for the quarter due to slowdown in macro advertising environment , postponement of Zee Cine Award, busy sports calendar and higher base in Q4 FY24.

The company earned an ad revenue of Rs 58 crore from the international market in Q4 FY25, while the subscription revenue stood at Rs 101 crore.

On the other hand, the subscription revenue witnessed a marginal jump in the March quarter by 3.8% to Rs 986 crore in FY25.

The advertisement and publicity expenses of the media conglomerate stood at Rs 300 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 264 crore in Q4 FY2024.