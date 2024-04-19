            

      Nearly 50 percent fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years in gaming: Report

      This segment exhibits a proclivity for mid-core and hardcore gaming genres, particularly those characterized by fast-paced gameplay such as shooting games.

      By  Indrani BoseApr 19, 2024 9:03 AM
      Nearly 50 percent fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years in gaming: Report
      (Representative Image: JESHOOTS.COM via Unsplash)(Representative Image: JESHOOTS.COM via Unsplash)

      In India, the gamer population exhibits considerable diversity, characterized by a significant presence of female gamers and individuals from tier 2 to 5 cities. However, it is essential to note that gaming preferences vary across different user segments. Approximately 40 percent of the gaming populace in India comprises women, and this demographic demonstrates a predilection towards casual and hyper-casual gaming experiences. Until three years ago, only one in five gamers in India were women, stated the India Gaming Report 2024 by Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and Winzo.

      The growing presence of women gamers indicate their emergent role in the digital space, access to smartphones, discretionary spending, and willingness to pay for entertainment purposes. Their growing presence in the online gaming space also reflects coming together of a community in the digital world for interactive entertainment.

      40 percent of all video game players are female, 77 percent of them playing at least once a day, 50 percent Video gamers are between the ages of 18 and 30, 72 percent prefer content consumption in regional languages, 55 percent of gamers reside in non metro cities, 45 percent Indians started playing games after pandemic

      68 percent play for distraction, 66 percent for relaxation and destressing, 25 percent socialize with other gamers, 23 percent play for self expression and creativity, 21 percent for competition/thrill seeking, and 20 percent for earning money.

      How Often Does the Indian Gamer Play?

      40 percent of all video game players are female, 77 percent of them playing at least once a day. Among the gaming community, nearly 50 percent fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. This segment exhibits a proclivity for mid-core and hardcore gaming genres, particularly those characterized by fast-paced gameplay such as shooting games. Conversely, about 30 percent of Indian gamers are aged between 31 and 45 years, and their gaming preferences lean towards strategy games. Furthermore, more than half, approximately 55 percent, of the Indian gaming audience resides in non-metro cities. This group demonstrates a strong affinity for culturally relevant and vernacular games, reflecting their unique gaming preferences.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 19, 2024 8:59 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      Online gaming market ripe for innovation, fueled by youth and mobile gaming, says Siddharth Patel of CVC Capital Partners

      Online gaming market ripe for innovation, fueled by youth and mobile gaming, says Siddharth Patel of CVC Capital Partners

      Gaming

      41 percent of the gamers in India were women: Report

      41 percent of the gamers in India were women: Report

      How it Works

      Indian gamer base is expected to rise to 893 million by 2028: Report

      Indian gamer base is expected to rise to 893 million by 2028: Report

      Gaming

      Who was the 8th member missing from PM Narendra Modi's meet with India's leading gamers?

      Who was the 8th member missing from PM Narendra Modi's meet with India's leading gamers?

      Gaming

      Online gaming industry to approach new govt for reduction in GST post elections

      Online gaming industry to approach new govt for reduction in GST post elections

      Gaming

      Modi's Gen Z masterstroke: PM creates social media buzz with gamers days before Lok Sabha polls

      Modi's Gen Z masterstroke: PM creates social media buzz with gamers days before Lok Sabha polls

      Gaming

      PM Narendra Modi meets India's top gamers

      PM Narendra Modi meets India's top gamers