Nearly 50 percent fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years in gaming: Report

In India, the gamer population exhibits considerable diversity, characterized by a significant presence of female gamers and individuals from tier 2 to 5 cities. However, it is essential to note that gaming preferences vary across different user segments. Approximately 40 percent of the gaming populace in India comprises women, and this demographic demonstrates a predilection towards casual and hyper-casual gaming experiences. Until three years ago, only one in five gamers in India were women, stated the India Gaming Report 2024 by Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and Winzo.

The growing presence of women gamers indicate their emergent role in the digital space, access to smartphones, discretionary spending, and willingness to pay for entertainment purposes. Their growing presence in the online gaming space also reflects coming together of a community in the digital world for interactive entertainment.

40 percent of all video game players are female, 77 percent of them playing at least once a day, 50 percent Video gamers are between the ages of 18 and 30, 72 percent prefer content consumption in regional languages, 55 percent of gamers reside in non metro cities, 45 percent Indians started playing games after pandemic

68 percent play for distraction, 66 percent for relaxation and destressing, 25 percent socialize with other gamers, 23 percent play for self expression and creativity, 21 percent for competition/thrill seeking, and 20 percent for earning money.

How Often Does the Indian Gamer Play?