India unveils National Sports Policy 2025, but Esports gets benched again

In a long-anticipated move, the Union Cabinet approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, replacing the outdated 2001 framework with an ambitious vision aimed at transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse. The revamped policy lays the foundation for India's aspirations at the 2036 Olympic Games, strengthening its focus on athletic excellence, infrastructure, and grassroots development.

But amid the celebrations, a growing and vocal industry is crying foul: esports has once again been left out.

Despite recent gains—such as esports titles being included in the Khelo India Youth Games and growing state-level engagement—the omission of esports from the NSP 2025 has struck a nerve with stakeholders who say the government is missing a golden opportunity to harness India’s immense gaming potential.

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, amended the rules and ordered India’s Department of Sports, which falls under the ambit of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to act as the nodal agency for esports in the country.

The broader gaming industry and matters related to it is governed by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as per the new amendment. The change clearly establishes esports as a separate entity from Real Money Gaming.

Manoj Kasyap, founder of Hyderabad-based Velocity Gaming, didn’t mince words. “There’s a social stigma around esports,” he said, “and a lack of understanding between skill-based games and betting apps. That ignorance is holding us back. Its sad to see that esports is being sidelined , it could also be the negative publicity that mobile games usually get in the conventional media."

He added that the lack of major achievements by Indian esports organizations on the global stage might also be a reason for the government's reluctance. “But how do we win globally if we’re not supported at home?”

Rohit Jagasia, CEO of Revenant Esports, emphasized that esports should be given “the same importance and structured support” as traditional sports. “The scale and passion are undeniable,” he said. “India has one of the world’s largest esports audiences. With proper investment, this could become a multi-billion dollar industry and a legitimate career path for thousands.”

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in esports infrastructure. According to Niko Partners, which produces video game market intelligence, more than half of self-described gamers in Saudi Arabia engage in esports, whether by watching or competing.

The Saudi video game market is growing faster than other countries in the region, with Niko projecting a five-year compound annual growth rate of more than 2 percent to hit $1.7 billion in 2029. The kingdom is investing in video games across the board, linked to its Vision 2030 diversification goals.

It was recently revealed that rapper Post Malone will headline the opening ceremony. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the tournament’s global ambassador for 2025. This year’s Esports World Cup features an unprecedented $70 million prize pool, which is the largest in the history of esports (last year’s pool came up to $62.5 million). The 2025 edition will feature 25 tournaments across 24 titles, spanning genres like shooters, strategy, sports, fighting, and mobile games.

Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, points to structural gaps: “India still doesn’t have a nationally recognized sports federation for esports. That makes it nearly impossible for the central government to formulate long-term policies.”

Despite that, he notes progress: esports has been included in government cash incentive programs for international medalists, and states like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Maharashtra have included esports in their official sports calendars. Events like the Chennai Esports Global Championship have also helped put India on the map.

Still, the lack of a unified national push means most players are left training without infrastructure, recognition, or institutional support.

Nandy argues that esports demands just as much rigor and discipline as any other sport. “Our athletes practice for 8–10 hours a day, leave home for months to train, and dream of representing India. Why should they be treated any differently?”

The NSP 2025 is the outcome of extensive consultations involving Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. The policy is anchored on five key pillars viz. Excellence on the Global Stage, Sports for Economic Development, Sports for Social Development, Sports as a People’s Movement and Integration with Education (NEP 2020).

Akhil Kavuturu, co-founder of Marcos Gaming, agrees. “Esports players focus on strategy, mental health, fitness, and nutrition—just like Olympians. The U.S., China, and South Korea already issue sports visas for esports athletes. India should be next.”

For Rushindra Sinha, CEO of Global Esports, government support doesn’t mean subsidies. “We don’t need interference,” he said, “we need facilitation—especially with things like visas for international tournaments.”

Kuldeep Kumar, CEO of Villager Esports, added that taxation reform is the most urgent issue. “Esports professionals are taxed like businesses—over 30% of their earnings. That’s unfair. Recognizing esports under sports would not only offer financial relief but also encourage more grassroots events.”

"We want esports to be seen for what it is: a legitimate, high-skill, competitive activity with massive potential for India, both in terms of global recognition and economic growth. It is time to put it on the same playing field as every other sport. we genuinely believe esports should get the same respect and support as cricket, football, or kabaddi in India," said Chetan Chandgude, Founder of Godlike Esports.