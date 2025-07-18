            
  • Home
  • digital
  • from-search-to-action-chatgpt-agent-signals-the-death-of-manual-online-shopping-75402

From Search to Action! ChatGPT Agent signals the death of manual online shopping

The ChatGPT Agent operates a virtual computer, navigating real web pages, filling forms, checking calendars, and even sending you completed decks or shopping receipts.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 2:17 PM
From Search to Action! ChatGPT Agent signals the death of manual online shopping
From Search to Action! ChatGPT Agent signals the death of manual online shopping

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Agent, a major leap from passive chatbot to proactive digital assistant. CEO Sam Altman calls it OpenAI’s most significant shift yet “from assistant that answers to agent that acts.” The Agent operates a virtual computer, navigating real web pages, filling forms, checking calendars, and even sending you completed decks or shopping receipts.

So, now just tell ChatGPT what you want and it browses, compares, clicks and checks out.

In demos, it handled an entire wedding checklist, from flight bookings to gift shopping. It can now manage detailed commands like “find running shoes under Rs 8,000, check size availability and order from the seller with fastest delivery” and even follow through with real actions.

While it’s still early and latency remains a concern (some tasks take up to 30 minutes), OpenAI’s Yash Kumar says that’s still faster than doing it yourself. With affiliate models in the pipeline, OpenAI could start monetising without showing ads, a subtle yet seismic challenge to Google’s product search and Amazon’s marketplace dominance.

The implications are massive. If consumers let AI shop on their behalf, it could reshape the customer journey entirely, pulling power away from search engines and e-commerce giants. Amazon is reportedly testing “guardrails” to prepare.

The Agent is still labeled “experimental,” and money moves require manual approvals, but it’s clear this is more than a feature. It’s a rethink of how we interact with the internet.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2025 2:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

WAVES Bazaar enabled content deals worth Rs 1,300 cr: Sanjay Jaju reveals at IICT inauguration

WAVES Bazaar enabled content deals worth Rs 1,300 cr: Sanjay Jaju reveals at IICT inauguration

Digital

MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju calls on AI startups to drive India's multilingual tech revolution

MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju calls on AI startups to drive India's multilingual tech revolution

Digital

Amazon's live streaming service Twitch tests vertical video streams

Amazon's live streaming service Twitch tests vertical video streams

Brand Marketing

Airtel-Perplexity AI tie-up sparks online chatter over Apple, ads, and AI adoption

Airtel-Perplexity AI tie-up sparks online chatter over Apple, ads, and AI adoption

Digital

Delhi Court restrains Unacademy from using ANI’s copyrighted content on YouTube

Delhi Court restrains Unacademy from using ANI’s copyrighted content on YouTube

Digital

Stakeholders warn of chilling effect as SC eyes new online speech laws

Stakeholders warn of chilling effect as SC eyes new online speech laws

Brand Marketing

OpenAI launches general purpose "ChatGPT Agent" for automated task completion

OpenAI launches general purpose "ChatGPT Agent" for automated task completion