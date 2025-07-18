MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju calls on AI startups to drive India's multilingual tech revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major push to bridge linguistic divides and ensure last-mile communication across India’s diverse population, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is turning to artificial intelligence-based solutions. The Secretary of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, held a interaction with incubators and AI/ML startups from across the country at T-Hub in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The meeting saw participation from the CEO of T-Hub, startups under incubation, and representatives from premier institutions including IIT Hyderabad, Centres of Excellence from NITs and engineering colleges with active innovation cells.
Addressing the gathering, Jaju emphasized the Government’s commitment to empowering India’s creator economy and promoting tech-driven inclusion, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister. He announced the launch of two new national innovation challenges, ‘Kalaa Setu’ and ‘Bhasha Setu’, under the Ministry’s WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform. These initiatives aim to build a future-ready digital ecosystem that reflects India's cultural and linguistic diversity.
Jaju urged AI startups to actively participate in the challenges and contribute indigenous, scalable solutions for inclusive content creation and multilingual information delivery.
The Ministry’s latest efforts mark a strategic move to harness AI for deepening democratic access to information and enabling content delivery in every language spoken across the country.
