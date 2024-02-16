comScore

How it Works

Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle's path to Rs1 lakh crore in revenue

Asian Paints targets Rs1 lakh crore revenue over the next decade with product expansion and building a services brand.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 9:06 AM
Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle's path to Rs1 lakh crore in revenue
The goal is to increase the mind share of the brand and look at influencing not just the bottom of the pyramid but even the luxury space, which has immense growth potential with rising disposable incomes, Syngle noted. (Image sourced via Pinterest)

The country's largest paints maker Asian Paints aims to become a Rs1 lakh crore revenue company in the next decade, said MD and CEO Amit Syngle.

Syngle, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, said the strategy is to offer almost everything that goes into a home. "We've got into lighting, we've got into UPVC (unplasticized polyvinyl chloride) doors and windows, we've got into wooden flooring, kitchen and bath is already with us. We've gotten to fabrics and furnishings. And, therefore, as we go ahead, we are always on the lookout for something which really synergizes in terms of our strategy to make it big to that extent," he said.

The goal is to increase the mind share of the brand and look at influencing not just the bottom of the pyramid but even the luxury space, which has immense growth potential with rising disposable incomes, Syngle noted.

Syngle's plan is to keep the margin within the 18-20 percent band and invest the rest in brand building, as per the CNBC-TV18 report. He identified services as a key area where most paint companies currently lag. Services involve providing end-to-end painting solutions with expert consultations. Syngle said, “Our endeavour is that the service brand should become 10 percent of the overall revenue of Asian paints as we go ahead.”

For the December quarter, Asian Paints reported a net profit of Rs 1,475 crore, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,410 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the net profit was up by 34.5 percent. Revenue for the period stood at Rs 9,104 crore. Asian Paints reported a 5.4 percent topline growth during the quarter compared to the same period last year.Over the past year, Asian Paints' shares have surged by over 4 percent and have a market capitalisation of Rs 2,81,438.22 crore.


Tags
First Published on Feb 16, 2024 9:05 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

What is OpenAI's new text-to-video AI model - Sora all about?

What is OpenAI's new text-to-video AI model - Sora all about?

How it Works

Layoffs at the Big Swoosh: Nike slashes 2 percent of global workforce; 1600 jobs

Layoffs at the Big Swoosh: Nike slashes 2 percent of global workforce; 1600 jobs

How it Works

CTV advertising up from Rs 450 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 2023: Reports

CTV advertising up from Rs 450 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 2023: Reports

How it Works

Fact or farce: Why are AdEx projections by Dentsu, GroupM and Madison thousands of crores apart?

Fact or farce: Why are AdEx projections by Dentsu, GroupM and Madison thousands of crores apart?

How it Works

MIB orders Caravan magazine to take down story about army's civilian abuse; includes related video, social posts

MIB orders Caravan magazine to take down story about army's civilian abuse; includes related video, social posts

How it Works

This news about ChatGPT-maker OpenAI reportedly dropped Google-parent Alphabet's stock

This news about ChatGPT-maker OpenAI reportedly dropped Google-parent Alphabet's stock

How it Works

Ullu Digital IPO: OTT platform files papers for Rs 135-150 crore IPO

Ullu Digital IPO: OTT platform files papers for Rs 135-150 crore IPO
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!