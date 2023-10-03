Cleartrip introduces Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' on its platform

comScore

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2023 1:33 PM
Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is bringing Flipkart’s flagship event, ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) on its platform from 8 to 15 October 2023 (Sale starts early on Cleartrip on 7 October 2023).

This year’s edition of Flipkart’s TBBD will see the addition of features across its categories. Cleartrip has recently undergone a significant overhaul of its user experience across its platform. This revamp places emphasis on enhancing price options and display of features, empowering users to make informed decisions throughout the booking process.

A range of system enhancement measures have been rolled out to promote self-service. In case a customer does not find a resolution online, he/she can request a callback. Processes have been re-engineered to make support available 24/7, on call, and on social media (mention Twitter/Facebook) for instant resolution. In addition, all calls will be attended within 30 seconds, live Chat is enabled as an option for the customer.

Ayyappan R., chief executive officer, of Cleartrip, stated, “At Cleartrip, value, affordability, and transparency are tenets of an elevated customer experience. The festive season is the most important period for our entire travel ecosystem. With our unbeatable deals during TBBD, we plan to change the way India thinks about travel. We continue to address key customer pain points with unique propositions - Cancel For No Reason, CT FlexMax, No-Cost EMI, Medi-Cancel, and Buy Now Pay Later. Every product is aimed to offer users the best fares across flights, hotels, and buses, even amid the usual festive surge in prices.”

He added, “We are thrilled to continue Flipkart’s legacy of delivering value and innovation with The Big Billion Days 2023. We also look forward to advancing our aspiration of democratising travel with industry-first offerings and a personalised user experience.”


First Published on Oct 3, 2023 1:33 PM

